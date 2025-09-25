Tottenham vs Wolves Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27 2025

Tottenham play host to Wolves in a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday.

Ad

Tottenham have started their 2025-26 campaign well and currently sit 3rd in the table. Wolves, meanwhile, have yet to win a game and are currently propping up the table without a point to their name.

So can Tottenham claim a win here, or will Wolves finally kickstart their season?

Tottenham vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham's recent record against Wolves is atrocious. The last time they beat them was a 1-0 victory back in August 2022. Since then they have lost to them in four of their five subsequent meetings.

Both of these teams made it through the third round of the EFL Cup this week, Tottenham brushing aside Doncaster and Wolves beating Everton. It is worth noting that Wolves will have an extra day of rest coming into this match, as they played on Tuesday while Tottenham's match took place on Wednesday.

Tottenham picked up a solid point away at Brighton last weekend. The result was more impressive considering their poor record at the Amex in recent years and followed a good win away at West Ham. Curiously, their only defeat thus far this season - against Bournemouth - came at home.

Despite starting well, Wolves collapsed again last weekend, losing 1-3 to Leeds. More worryingly, their goal in that game was only their third this season, as they have drawn three blanks in their first five matches.

Although they conceded twice against Brighton, Tottenham's defensive record is still impressive. With three goals conceded, only Arsenal and Crystal Palace can currently boast a tighter back line.

Ad

Trending

Tottenham vs Wolves Prediction

Wolves have been a bogey side for Tottenham in recent years, but it does feel like that will change this weekend.

The Midlands side look notably weaker for losing last season's standout attacker Matheus Cunha, and while their cup win over Everton will help their confidence, they have not scored in either of their away league matches thus far.

Tottenham are still a work in progress under Thomas Frank, but the progress is definitely visible, and key players like Mohammed Kudus and Cristian Romero were able to have a much needed rest this week too. Frank has made notable improvements in Spurs' defence in particular, an area that has let them down against Wolves in recent years.

Ad

Overall then, we should expect a home win here.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Wolves

Tottenham vs Wolves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham to win.

Tip 2: Tottenham to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Tottenham have a strong defensive record while Wolves have not scored an away goal yet).

Tip 3: Tottenham to score in the first half - Yes (Wolves have conceded in the first half of all of their league games this season).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Scott M Newman Scott has been covering European and international football and MMA match previews at Sportskeeda since 2017. A Sportskeeda ‘Feature Writer of the Month’ award winner, he ensures to conduct thorough research before writing his articles via various reputable sources, and writing in the most simplistic manner possible is one of his biggest strengths.



Scott first started watching football a six-year-old with family during the 1990 World Cup. His favorite team is Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane is his all-time favorite player. Of late, he has been admiring Cristian Romero for playing a passionate and fiery brand of football. His all-time favorite manager is Terry Venables for creating an England team he could be proud of since he started following football. Although, his current favorite is Ange Postecoglou.



Seeing Eric Dier score the winning penalty in the shootout for England against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup brought him to tears and is his most memorable moment in football.



If Scott could change a rule in football, he’d remove offside decisions from VAR as he believes that offside was not introduced to catch an attacker who is a matter of millimeters out. Outside of writing, he follows UFC, works out, spends time with his dog, and travels. Know More