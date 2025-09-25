Tottenham vs Wolves Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27 2025

Tottenham play host to Wolves in a Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday.
Tottenham have started their 2025-26 campaign well and currently sit 3rd in the table. Wolves, meanwhile, have yet to win a game and are currently propping up the table without a point to their name.
So can Tottenham claim a win here, or will Wolves finally kickstart their season?
Tottenham vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tottenham's recent record against Wolves is atrocious. The last time they beat them was a 1-0 victory back in August 2022. Since then they have lost to them in four of their five subsequent meetings.
- Both of these teams made it through the third round of the EFL Cup this week, Tottenham brushing aside Doncaster and Wolves beating Everton. It is worth noting that Wolves will have an extra day of rest coming into this match, as they played on Tuesday while Tottenham's match took place on Wednesday.
- Tottenham picked up a solid point away at Brighton last weekend. The result was more impressive considering their poor record at the Amex in recent years and followed a good win away at West Ham. Curiously, their only defeat thus far this season - against Bournemouth - came at home.
- Despite starting well, Wolves collapsed again last weekend, losing 1-3 to Leeds. More worryingly, their goal in that game was only their third this season, as they have drawn three blanks in their first five matches.
- Although they conceded twice against Brighton, Tottenham's defensive record is still impressive. With three goals conceded, only Arsenal and Crystal Palace can currently boast a tighter back line.
Tottenham vs Wolves Prediction
Wolves have been a bogey side for Tottenham in recent years, but it does feel like that will change this weekend.
The Midlands side look notably weaker for losing last season's standout attacker Matheus Cunha, and while their cup win over Everton will help their confidence, they have not scored in either of their away league matches thus far.
Tottenham are still a work in progress under Thomas Frank, but the progress is definitely visible, and key players like Mohammed Kudus and Cristian Romero were able to have a much needed rest this week too. Frank has made notable improvements in Spurs' defence in particular, an area that has let them down against Wolves in recent years.
Overall then, we should expect a home win here.
Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Wolves
Tottenham vs Wolves Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Tottenham to win.
Tip 2: Tottenham to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Tottenham have a strong defensive record while Wolves have not scored an away goal yet).
Tip 3: Tottenham to score in the first half - Yes (Wolves have conceded in the first half of all of their league games this season).