Tottenham want Manchester City star, Bruno Fernandes is close to joining Manchester United and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 18th January 2020

Will Bruno Fernandes get his desired move to Old Trafford?

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Mane urged to leave Liverpool

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been asked to leave Liverpool to move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the near future by the founder of General Foot Academy founder Mady Toure. The Senegal star has earned a lot of plaudits for his strong performances in 2019, with many comparing him to Lionel Messi as one of the best players in the world.

Mane, who trained in the academy as a teenager, has been urged to move to Madrid or Barca by Toure in order to take the next step and become the best player in the world. He said.

“The fact Sadio has won the African Ballon d’Or will spur him on to win the European one too. That’s his objective. Sadio always told me he would become one of the best players in the world.”

“He said that to me and now he is among them but he has to leave Liverpool now. It’s his last year and he has to leave Liverpool when it’s up to go to Barcelona or Real Madrid.”

Fernandes close to United

According to a report on Sky Sport’s Transfer Blog, Manchester United are close to an agreement to being Bruno Fernandes at the club. The Red Devils are reportedly set to pay £60 million in total, £43 million upfront and the rest in variables.

Cancelo linked to Spurs

Tottenham have been linked with a move for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo by El Desmarque. Jose Mourinho doesn’t trust the right-backs at his disposal and wants the Lilywhites to make a move for the former Juventus star, who could be willing to move for more playing time.

