Toulouse vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2 2025

Toulouse play host to Nice in a Ligue 1 game at the Stadium de Toulouse this Sunday.

Toulouse are currently in 10th position, but could move up into the top half of the table with a win. Nice, meanwhile, are in 4th and are chasing a UEFA Champions League spot for next season.

So who will come out on top this weekend?

Toulouse vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toulouse have only beaten Nice once in their last six meetings, although it is worth noting that the win came at home, where they have only lost to this weekend's visitors once since 2018.

After putting together a solid run of three wins, one draw and a single loss in five games, Toulouse disappointed last weekend. They fell to bottom side Montpellier at home 1-2, despite taking the lead.

While Nice's domestic season is going along excellently - they beat Marseille 2-0 last weekend in an excellent showing - their European campaign has been disastrous. Last night's draw with Bodo/Glimt meant that they failed to secure a single win in the UEFA Europa League, crashing out without even making the playoff stage.

While Toulouse haven't been the most successful side in Ligue 1 this season, their defence has been surprisingly solid. They have conceded just 21 goals, with only three teams conceding fewer.

Nice's win over Marseille extended a fascinating record that has seen them score at least once in their last 13 Ligue 1 matches. Only the current top two sides - Paris St. Germain and Marseille - have scored more than their total of 38.

Toulouse vs Nice Prediction

On paper, Nice probably have a better side than Toulouse, and their league record is obviously far more impressive. They have lost just once in their last six games.

However, following a disappointing result in Europe this week, they could well be flagging for energy here, and Toulouse did hold them to a draw earlier in the season.

Toulouse's patchy form and poor result last weekend makes this a risky call, but given their home advantage, the prediction here is another draw.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Nice

Toulouse vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Nice have scored in their last 13 league games while Toulouse have only failed to score in one home game this season).

Tip 3: Evann Guessand to score or assist for Nice - Yes (Guessand has been involved in seven goals in his last seven games).

