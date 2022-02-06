"Tough choice, that" - Frank McAvennie mocks Tottenham for failed pursuit of Liverpool new boy Luis Diaz

Football pundit Frank McAvennie has mocked Tottenham Hotspur claiming they had no chance of signing Luis Diaz once Liverpool got involved.

The former Scotland international turned TV pundit plied his trade for West Ham United and Aston Villa in his playing days. He has claimed Spurs' lack of European factor played a key role in Diaz opting for the Reds over the Lilywhites.

The 62-year-old, speaking exclusively to Football Insider, told correspondent Ben Wild, “Liverpool or Tottenham? Tough choice, that. One of the best teams in the world with Mo Salah and Klopp or the big mess at Tottenham?"

“In all seriousness, it’s a no brainer for the boy. Tottenham are miles off it compared to Liverpool. What else can you say? Liverpool have gone from having a formidable front three to having a formidable front five."

It is understood Spurs were closing in on a deal to sign Diaz from FC Porto until Klopp's side swooped in to seal a late deal. The Reds paid an initial £37 million rising to £49 million fee for the winger.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool successfully hijacked a deal for Luis Diaz last week, with reports in Portugal claiming Spurs mistakenly sent a contract through to Rodrigo Bentancur with the former Porto man’s name on it. NEW: Liverpool successfully hijacked a deal for Luis Diaz last week, with reports in Portugal claiming Spurs mistakenly sent a contract through to Rodrigo Bentancur with the former Porto man’s name on it. #awlive [times] 🚨 NEW: Liverpool successfully hijacked a deal for Luis Diaz last week, with reports in Portugal claiming Spurs mistakenly sent a contract through to Rodrigo Bentancur with the former Porto man’s name on it. #awlive [times] https://t.co/6kwdMeEQnn

"I think he will take a bit of time to settle in but that’s not a criticism, we have seen it with other players. If he’s as good as he’s meant to be he will be able to do a job against some of the poorer teams in the league."

“That leaves Salah and Mane fit and fresh for the Champions League games and those games against Manchester City and Manchester United. It’s a great move for him. Tottenham aren’t even in Europe so why would he even consider it once Liverpool came in?”

Spurs also targeted Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers. But the Spaniard chose to move to Barcelona on a loan deal over joining Antonio Conte's side.

The north London side eventually snapped up Dejan Kulusevski on loan and Rodrigo Bentancur permanently from Juventus on transfer deadline day.

Liverpool have significantly bolstered their attack

The famous front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino worked wonders for the Merseyside club. They helped the Reds clinch their much coveted Premier League title as well as the sixth Champions League in the club's history.

With Diogo Jota and now Luis Diaz in their ranks, Klopp will now enjoy the luxury of tinkering with his forward line when needed.

Liverpool FC @LFC

Meeting the boss 🥰

First training session ‍♂️



Go behind the scenes of Landing in Liverpool 🛬Meeting the boss 🥰First training session‍♂️Go behind the scenes of @LuisFDiaz19 's first day as a Red Landing in Liverpool 🛬Meeting the boss 🥰First training session 🏃‍♂️Go behind the scenes of @LuisFDiaz19's first day as a Red 🔴

Firmino is already 30 and looks like a shadow of his former self while Salah and Mane are both 29 years of age. The Anfield giants are doing the right thing to keep building for the future and Diaz has the potential to become a world-class footballer at Anfield.

