Toulouse vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022

Toulouse will welcome Angers to the Stadium de Toulouse in round 11 of Ligue 1 on Sunday (October 16).
The visitors are on a run of consecutive defeats and will look to arrest their slump in form.
Toulouse turned in a resilient team performance, fighting from a goal down to salvage a 1-1 draw with Olympique Lyon last Friday. They have now returned home, where they are on a two-game winning streak, scoring five goals and conceding twice.
With 12 points from ten games, Toulouse are 11th in the standings, level on points with tenth-placed Montpellier.
Meanwhile, Angers were condemned to a second consecutive defeat last time out, as they lost 3-2 against Strasbourg at home. That followed a 3-0 defeat against Lyon on September 30, which snapepd their two-game winning streak.
Angers are 17th in the standings, having picked up just eight points from their opening ten games.
Toulouse vs Angers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With four wins from their last nine meetings, Toulouse have a superior record in this fixture.
- Angers have picked up two wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.
- Toulouse are winless in their last three games against the visitors, losing once and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory in April 2018.
- Angers have suffered defeat in their last two outings, scoring two goals and conceding six.
Toulouse vs Angers Prediction
Toulouse have been near impenetrable at home in 2022, losing just twice across competitions. They should make use of their home advantage once again and come away with all three points against a struggling Angers side.
Prediction: Toulouse 2-1 Angers
Toulouse vs Angers Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Toulouse
Tip 2: Less than 10.5 corners (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of their last nine encounters)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the teams)
