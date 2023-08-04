Toulouse vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2023 

AS Roma play their last friendly of the summer against Toulouse at the Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday (August 6).

The Giallorossi have played only thrice after their Asia-Pacific Tour got cancelled. Jose Mourinho's side were scheduled to play Tottenham Hotspur, Incheon United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, all the games were cancelled after organisers from their South Korean leg of the tour failed to meet their financial obligations.

Resultantly, Roma returned to Algarve in Portugal to continue their pre-season training. There, they played only against local teams like Braga, Estrela da Amadora and Farense, winning against the latter two.

In the final leg of their pre-season, Roma visit Toulouse before starting their new Serie A campaign against Salernitana at home on August 20.

Meanwhile, Toulouse retained top-flight status in Ligue 1 after finishing 13th last season with 48 points from 38 games. Philippe Montanier's side have been preparing for the new season with four friendlies, winning once: 2-1 over La Liga side Osasuna in their last outing.

Ahead of their Ligue 1 season opener against Nantes next weekend, Toulouse will look to end their pre-season on a winning note.

Toulouse vs AS Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toulouse and Roma meet for the first time.

Roma are unbeaten in three friendlies this summer, winning twice.

All three of Roma's opponents during their pre-season have been Portuguese. Toulouse will be their first and only team from another division.

Roma have scored four times in their last two friendly games; Toulouse have scored two in their last two.

Toulouse have won just one of their four pre-season games this summer: a 2-1 defeat of Osasuna in their last outing.

Toulouse vs AS Roma Prediction

Toulouse's struggles from last season have continued in their pre-season. Despite having home advantage, they don't seem like picking up a win against Jose Mourinho's side. Roma have been in free-scoring form lately and should gun down a bleak Violets side without much hassle.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-3 Roma

Toulouse vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Roma

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes