Toulouse vs Auxerre Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27, 2023 

Toulouse host Auxerre at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday (May 27) in the penultimate round of the Ligue 1 season.

The hosts have struggled to pick up points recently but have secured safety and are UEFA Europa League-bound after their cup triumph in April. Toulouse drew goalless with Nice last time out, benefitting from a top-class performance from goalkeeper Maxime Dupe and profligacy from their opponents.

Auxerre, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They lost 2-1 to league leaders Paris Saint-Germain in their last league outing. They went down two goals in the opening ten minutes before Lassine Sinayoko halved the deficit after the restart with his first goal in over a year.

The visitors are 16th in the league with 34 points from 36 games. They will guarantee safety by winning their last two games.

Toulouse vs Auxerre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between Toulouse and Auxerre, who lead 13-11.

The hosts have won their last three games in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in eight games in the fixture.

Only seven of Toulouse's 16 league defeats this season have come at home.

Auxerre have picked up 12 points on the road this season. Only three teams have picked up fewer, all of whom occupy the relegation zone.

Auxerre have scored 33 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only Angers (31) and Ajaccio (22) have scored fewer.

Toulouse vs Auxerre Prediction

Toulouse are on a run of three draws and have failed to win their last four games. They're without a win in six home games and will be desperate to end that streak.

Auxerre, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in five games. They have won just one of their last five away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-1 Auxerre

Toulouse vs Auxerre Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toulouse

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in five of the visitors' last six games.)

Poll : 0 votes