Toulouse vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Toulouse will invite Brest to Stadium de Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Both teams were unbeaten in their campaign openers last week and they will look to continue that form here.

Le Téfécé got their campaign underway with a 1-0 away triumph over Nice last week. Newly appointed captain Djibril Sidibé scored the match-winner in the 89th minute.

Brest met Lille in their campaign opener and played out a six-goal thriller. Three goals were scored in either half as the match ended in a 3-3 draw. Kamory Doumbia bagged a brace while Julien Le Cardinal scored the equalizer in the 75th minute.

Toulouse vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 31 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with as many as 13 games ending in draws. The hosts have a narrow 11-7 lead in wins.

The visitors secured a league double last season, recording a 6-2 win on aggregate. They also extended their unbeaten streak in this fixture to eight games.

Toulouse are unbeaten in their last five Ligue 1 games, recording three wins.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Le Téfécé are winless in their last four home games in this fixture, suffering three defeats. They have conceded 13 goals in that period.

Les Pirates have conceded at least three goals in five of their last seven league games.

The visitors have seen over 2.5 goals in their last five away games in Ligue 1. Notably, their only win in these games had been registered against Le Téfécé in March.

Toulouse vs Brest Prediction

Les Violets have won just one of their last nine home games in Ligue 1. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in six games in that period. Their last win in this fixture was registered away from home in 2013.

Abu Francis will miss this match due to a calf injury. Rafik Messali and Nicklas Schmidt are long-time absentees. New signing Julian Vignolo is in contention to start.

Les Pirates have won two of their last seven games in Ligue 1, with both registered at home. They have conceded nine goals in their last two league games and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have scored at least three goals in three of their five meetings against the hosts.

Eric Roy has a full-strength squad for this match. No changes are expected in the starting XI, and Ludovic Ajorque should lead the attack here.

Le Téfécé have struggled at home in Ligue 1, while the visitors have a poor away record, so they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-2 Brest

Toulouse vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

