Toulouse vs Brest Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025 

Toulouse and Brest battle for three points in a Ligue 1 matchday 27 clash on Sunday at the Stade de Toulouse.

Ad

The hosts will hope to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at Strasbourg a fortnight ago. Toulouse had gone into the break in the lead, thanks to Frank Magri's third-minute opener. However, Felix Lemarechal and Andrey Santos strikes turned the game around within 10 minutes in the second half.

Brest, meanwhile, couldn't be separated in a goalless home draw with Stade Reims. The stalemate left Les Pirates in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 37 points from 26 points, while Toulouse are three points worse off and directly behind Brest in the standings.

Ad

Trending

Toulouse vs Brest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toulouse have 11 wins from their last 30 head-to-head games with Brest, losing six times.

Their most recent clash in September saw Brest claim a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Six of Toulouse's last seven games across competitions have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Brest have won one of their last eight competitive games, losing four.

Toulouse are winless in seven head-to-head games, losing four.

Brest have kept five clean sheets in Ligue 1 in 2025 - the joint-most alongside Strasbourg.

The home side on the day haven't scored a first-half goal in Toulouse's last 10 games.

Ad

Toulouse vs Brest Prediction

Toulouse have the overall better record in this fixture but have struggled in recent years.

Le Tefece haven't been up to par in games at home this season and are winless in five home league games. Furthermore, they haven't won a home game in six attempts against sides starting the day above them in the standings, losing four.

It would come as good news for a Brest side that have flailing hopes of making it to Europe. Les Pirates secured continental football for the first time last term and gave a relatively good account of themselves. However, they are currently eight points off the top-six.

Ad

Expect the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Brest

Toulouse vs Brest Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback