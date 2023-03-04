Toulouse vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2023

Toulouse and Clermont Foot lock horns at the Stadium de Toulouse in round 26 of the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

With just one point and one place separating both sides in the bottom half of the table, this clash has the makings of an exciting contest.

Toulouse cruised to the semi-finals of the Coupe de France as they secured a 6-1 victory over second-tier Rodez AF on Wednesday.

Philippe Montanier’s side now turn their attention to Ligue 1, where they are on a two-game losing streak and have lost three of their last four matches.

With 32 points from 25 matches, Toulouse are currently 11th in the league table, one point above Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Clermont Foot failed to find their feet last time out as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Strasbourg on home turf.

Pascal Gastien’s men have now failed to win their last six matches, picking up three draws and losing three in that time.

Toulouse head into the weekend unbeaten in three of their four away games in the league since the turn of the year, with February’s 2-0 loss against Stade Rennais being the exception.

Toulouse vs Clermont Foot Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last four meetings between the sides, Toulouse hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Clermont Foot’s only victory came in September’s reverse fixture, when they edged out Le Tefece 2-0 at the Stade Gabriel Montpied, while the spoils have been shared once.

Toulouse have picked up five wins in their last six home matches, with a 3-2 loss against Marseille on February 19.

Clermont Foot are winless in six consecutive matches across all competitions, losing three and claiming three draws since January’s 2-1 win at Angers.

Toulouse vs Clermont Foot Prediction

With just one point separating the sides in the league table, we expect a cagey affair at the Stadium de Toulouse, with both sides taking a cautious approach to the game. Le Tefece have been near impenetrable on home turf since the turn of the year and we are backing them to claim a slender victory in this one.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-1 Clermont Foot

Toulouse vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toulouse

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Toulouse’s last eight games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of Clermont Foot’s last 10 outings)

