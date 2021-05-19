Toulouse vs Grenoble Foot 38 prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 2 playoffs 2020-21

Friday sees the semi-finals of Ligue 2’s promotion playoff, as Toulouse take on Grenoble Foot 38 at the Stadium de Toulouse.

Toulouse finished third in Ligue 2 to guarantee their semi-final spot, while fourth-placed Grenoble defeated Paris FC to make it to this game.

Both sides will be desperate to advance to an opportunity to take Ligue 1’s final spot for 2021-22.

Toulouse vs Grenoble Foot 38 Head-to-Head

Toulouse enjoyed an excellent Ligue 2 campaign during 2020-21, and ended up just two points away from automatic promotion into Ligue 1.

Their record of 20 wins, 10 draws and eight losses was impressive, but Toulouse did finish top of one chart. With 71 goals scored, no other Ligue 2 side have found the back of the net on more occasions this season.

However, Patrice Garande’s side ended the season in mixed form. Their last five games produced one loss, two wins and two draws – the final game was a 3-3 thriller with Dunkerque.

Grenoble Foot 38 also ended the campaign in mixed fashion.

They lost two of their final four matches, but to be fair to them, those losses came to Ligue 2 champions Troyes and runners-up Clermont.

Since then, Philippe Hinschberger’s side were able to defeat Paris FC 2-0 to move into this semi-final game in an impressive showing.

Interestingly, these two sides split the results against one another in the current campaign. Toulouse defeated Paris 1-0 in January, and then fell to them 3-1 in the return fixture.

This could mean that home advantage gives Toulouse the edge.

Toulouse form guide: L-W-W-D-D

Grenoble Foot 38 form guide: L-L-D-W-W

La préparation du #Playoff2 continue sur les terrains d'entraînement et depuis hier soir, nos Violets connaissent leur adversaire : le @GF38_Officiel ⚔️



⏳ J-2 avant #TFCGF38... pic.twitter.com/p7fBpGBlT9 — Toulouse FC (@ToulouseFC) May 19, 2021

Toulouse vs Grenoble Foot 38 Team News

Toulouse

Toulouse have no injury concerns coming into this match, but midfielder Steve Mvoue will be suspended after his red card against Dunkerque.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Steve Mvoue

Grenoble Foot 38

Grenoble Foot 38 have not reported any injury concerns leading into this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Les photos après GF38 - Paris (2-0)



Et encore une fois, c'est que de l'amour...https://t.co/2lz2uQOXOD pic.twitter.com/jchT8iN1N3 — Grenoble Foot 38 (@GF38_Officiel) May 19, 2021

Toulouse vs Grenoble Foot 38 Predicted XI

Toulouse predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Doupe, Sam Sanna, Bafode Diakite, Anthony Rouault, Deiver Machado, Branco van den Boomen, Stijn Spierings, Moussa Diarra, Nathan N’Goumou, Rhys Healey, Janis Antiste

Grenoble Foot 38 predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brice Maubleu, Harouna Abou Demba, Adrien Monfray, Loic Nestor, Jerome Mombris, Charles Pickel, Jessy Benet, Willy Semedo, Florian Michel, Mamadou Diallo, Achille Anani

Toulouse vs Grenoble Foot 38 Prediction

Toulouse were one of the best attacking units in Ligue 2 and Grenoble have been one of the best defensively, so this a close match to call.

However, Toulouse should be slightly fresher given that Grenoble have played one more game than them. It is worth noting that English striker Rhys Healey has been in excellent form in recent Toulouse games and may prove to be crucial for his side.

We expect this to end in a tight win for Toulouse.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-1 Grenoble Foot 38