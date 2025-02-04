Toulouse vs Guingamp Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5th 2025

Toulouse will welcome Guingamp to Stadium de Toulouse in the Coupe de France round of 16 on Wednesday. The hosts defeated Laval 2-1 in the previous round and Les Costarmoricains overcame Sochaux-Montbéliard on penalties last month.

Le Téfécé have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last three games. They hosted Nice in Ligue 1 last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Mark McKenzie scored the equalizer in the 85th minute after Gaëtan Laborde's first-half penalty helped Nice take the lead.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak ended after six games last week as they suffered a 1-0 loss to Paris FC in Ligue 2. They failed to score for the first time since October and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Toulouse vs Guingamp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 28 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 12 wins. Le Téfécé have seven wins and nine games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games in this fixture and registered a 4-2 away win when the two teams last met in Ligue 2 in 2022.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Guingamp have scored 13 goals in four games in the Coupe de France this season.

Toulouse have won their last four home games in the Coupe de France, scoring 14 goals.

Le Téfécé have won just one of their four home games in 2025, with that triumph registered against Laval in the Coupe de France last month.

The visitors have won five of their last six away games while keeping three clean sheets.

Toulouse vs Guingamp Prediction

Le Téfécé have won just one of their last five games with two ending in draws. They have scored one goal apiece in their last two home games and will look to improve upon that record. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture, scoring two goals apiece in four.

Rasmus Nicolaisen was back from a lengthy injury spell last week and is likely to start from the bench again. Joshua King made an appearance from the bench in the draw against Nice and should return to the starting XI. Nicklas Schmidt is a long-term absentee while Vincent Sierro and Djibril Sidibe are doubts.

Les Guingampais suffered their first loss of the year last week and will look to bounce back here. They have scored at least once in all but one of their last 15 games in this fixture and will look to build on that form.

The hosts have been the better side in recent meetings against Guingamp and, considering their better squad quality, Le Téfécé are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-1 Guingamp

Toulouse vs Guingamp Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toulouse to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

