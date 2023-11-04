Toulouse vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | November 5 2023

Toulouse play host to Le Havre in a Ligue 1 game at the Stadium de Toulouse this Sunday (November 5).

Both of these teams are currently in the bottom half of the table, with Toulouse in 12th and Le Havre one spot below them in 13th.

So with both sides hoping to climb up the ladder, who will come out on top this weekend?

Toulouse vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toulouse’s recent record against Le Havre is excellent; they have beaten them in five of their last six meetings, and have not lost, with the sixth game being a draw in September 2021.

In their three visits to the Stadium de Toulouse dating back to 2008, Le Havre have conceded ten goals.

Not only have Le Havre failed to win any of their last four games, but they have also failed to score in them, too. They have at least claimed two points in their last two via 0-0 draws, however.

While Toulouse’s record of 13 goals conceded in their league games isn’t too bad, they have let in a worrying eight goals in their last two. One of those games, of course, was their 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Europa League.

Despite playing for a struggling side, Le Havre’s Nabil Alioui has scored four goals thus far, putting him behind just four other players in Ligue 1’s scoring charts. He has, however, not scored since September 24.

Toulouse vs Le Havre Prediction

This game should be a tight one to call. Le Havre have struggled for goals recently, but they have at least secured two strong points against Metz and Lens in their last two games.

Toulouse, meanwhile, have been shipping goals quite badly and their 3-0 defeat to Montpellier last weekend was highly disappointing.

Despite this, the home side should still be buoyed by Le Havre’s lack of goals, meaning that the prediction is a narrow Toulouse win in this game.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-0 Le Havre

Toulouse vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Toulouse win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Le Havre have not scored in their last four matches while Toulouse have hardly been free-scoring in their own right).

Tip 3: Toulouse to receive more than 2 yellow cards – Yes (Toulouse have received a total of 17 yellow cards thus far this season).