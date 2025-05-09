Toulouse vs Lens Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Toulouse will invite Lens to Stadium de Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The visitors are eighth in the standings with 48 points, 10 more than Le Téfécé, who are in 12th place.

Ad

The hosts returned to winning ways after seven games last week, recording a 2-1 home triumph over Rennes. Yann Gboho, assisted by Djibril Sidibé, broke the deadlock in the 28th minute, and Aron Dønnum restored their lead in the 82nd minute.

Les Sang et Or have been inconsistent in their recent league outings, with three wins and three losses in their last six games. They met Lyon in their previous outing and registered a 2-1 away win. Goduine Koyalipou scored in the first half and Anass Zaroury bagged a late match-winner. Adrien Thomasson provided assists for both goals.

Ad

Trending

Toulouse vs Lens Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 87 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely and both teams have 32 wins apiece, and 23 games have ended in draws.

Le Téfécé registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in January, ending their losing streak in this fixture after six games.

The hosts have four wins in Ligue 1 in 2025, with three of them registered away from home.

Lens have won three of their last four away games, scoring six goals. They have conceded one goal apiece in their last three away games.

Toulouse are winless in their last four home meetings against the visitors, suffering three consecutive defeats. They have also failed to score in these losses.

The hosts have outscored Les Sang et Or 40-37 in 32 league games. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (38).

Ad

Toulouse vs Lens Prediction

Les Pitchouns registered their first win since March last week and will look to continue that form here. Notably, they have won just one of their last eight Ligue 1 home games while suffering five losses. They have failed to score in five of their last seven meetings against the visitors and will look to improve upon that record.

Zakaria Aboukhlal and Gabriel Suazo returned to training earlier this week and should start from the bench. Nicklas Schmidt, Rasmus Nicolaisen, and Edhy Zuliani are long-term absentees, while Charlie Cresswell and Noah Edjouma are suspended.

Ad

Les Sang et Or have seen conclusive results in Ligue 1 in 2025, losing nine of their 17 games. Notably, five of their eight wins this year have been registered on their travels.

Ruben Aguilar will serve a suspension here while Denis Petric, Jhoanner Chavez, Remy Lascary, and M'Bala Nzola are sidelined with injuries.

Considering the current form of the two teams, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-2 Lens

Toulouse vs Lens Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Ad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More