Toulouse vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

Toulouse host Lille at the Stadium TFC in Ligue 1 on Saturday, looking to build on their latest victory.

Les Violets ended their three-game losing run with a 2-0 win away to Angers, courtesy of goals from Mikkel Desler and Thijs Dallinga.

It got Philippe Montanier's side up to 11th position in the league standings with 35 points from 27 matches, still five places adrift of their next rivals.

Lille, who've accrued 11 points more than Toulouse, are unbeaten in three Ligue 1 games, but have drawn their most recent two.

The Mastiffs held Lens to a 1-1 draw before blowing a two-goal lead twice against Lyon in a pulsating 3-3 stalemate that saw Jonathan David score a hat-trick for Lille.

Yet, their form has visibly improved since November - having lost five of their opening 13 matches. Paulo Fonseca's side have lost just twice in the next 14.

Toulouse vs Lille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 39 previous clashes between the sides, with Lille winning 17 times over Toulouse and losing on 10 occasions.

Lille have won their last two clashes with Toulouse (2-1 and 3-0, both at home in Ligue 1).

Toulouse had beaten Lille 2-1 on the latter's last visit to the city in October 2019.

Among the current Ligue 1 sides, Lille are the team against which Toulouse have won the most top-flight games.

Toulouse have kept just one clean sheet in their last 18 Ligue 1 games against Lille, it was in April 2019 at home, the only 0-0 draw in this run.

Toulouse have won 10 of their 27 Ligue 1 games in the 2022-23 season, their best tally at this stage of the top-flight campaign since 2011-12 season.

Lille have won none of their last two Ligue 1 games in which they have scored three or more goals, as many games as in their previous 69.

Toulouse have lost their last two Ligue 1 home games, as many as in their first 12 this season.

Toulouse vs Lille Prediction

Lille have been struggling lately but boast a potent attacking unit, led by the peerless Jonathan David, who is fresh off a scintillating hat-trick.

With 46 goals conceded, Toulouse have one of the worst defenses in the league, and this could tilt the balance in the visitors' favor.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-2 Lille

Toulouse vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lille

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

