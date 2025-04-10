Toulouse vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | April 12th 2025

Toulouse will welcome Lille to Stadium de Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The hosts are 11th in the standings with 34 points. Les Dogues have fared a little better and are in seventh place with a 13-point lead over the hosts.

Le Téfécé have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four league games, suffering three consecutive defeats. They met Marseille last week and fell to a 3-2 away loss. Frank Magri scored in the first half, and Vincent Sierro added a goal after the break. Gabriel Suazo was at fault for an own goal in the first half.

The visitors have been a bit inconsistent recently, with three losses and two wins in their last five games across all competitions. They played Lyon last week and lost 2-1 in the away match. They had a good start to the match as Bafodé Diakité scored soon after the kick-off, but Lyon were awarded a penalty, and Alexandre Lacazette scored from the penalty spot in the 38th minute. Rayan Cherki completed Lyon's comeback in the 70th minute.

Toulouse vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 95 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 40 wins. Le Téfécé are not far behind with 29 wins and 26 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in October, and Les Dogues recorded a 2-1 home win.

Lille have lost their last three Ligue 1 away games, scoring just two goals during that period.

Toulouse are winless in their last six home games in all competitions, suffering four losses.

The hosts have won just one of their last six league meetings against Dogues.

The visitors have the joint-second best defensive record in Ligue 1 this season, conceding 30 goals in 28 games.

Toulouse vs Lille Prediction

Les Violets have suffered three consecutive defeats for the first time since October and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have endured a winless home run in Ligue 1 in 2025, losing four of the six games.

Rasmus Nicolaisen and Nicklas Schmidt are confirmed absentees, while Zakaria Aboukhlal is a major doubt. Joshua King started from the bench and is expected to be benched again in favor of Frank Magri, who scored last week.

Les Lillois have three wins and three losses in their last six league games. They have won just one of their last nine Ligue 1 away games, losing four of the six away games in 2025.

Samuel Umtiti, Tiago Santos, and Edon Zhegrova are confirmed absentees, while Ngal'ayel Mukau was injured last week and will likely be rested here. Ethan Mbappé and Angel Gomes are fit enough to be included in the squad and should start from the bench.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, we expect the two sides to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Lille

Toulouse vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

