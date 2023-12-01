Toulouse vs Lorient Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Toulouse face off with Lorient in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade de Toulouse this Sunday.

Right now just one point separates these sides, with Toulouse in 15th and Lorient one place below them in 16th. Therefore, the away side could leapfrog their hosts with a victory this weekend.

Can Lorient pull it off or will Toulouse edge out a win?

Toulouse vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been largely mixed, with two wins for Toulouse, one for Lorient and three draws in their last six meetings.

Toulouse are currently on a very poor run of form and have not won in Ligue 1 since October 1. Since then, they have collected just three points in six games, and most recently fell to defeat at the hands of Nice.

Lorient do not have to go quite so far back for their last victory, as they beat Rennes on October 22. However, they have only collected one point from their next four games, and last weekend saw them slump to a 2-3 defeat against Metz.

With 24 goals conceded in their first 13 games, Lorient officially have the worst defense in Ligue 1 thus far in the campaign. Before last weekend, though, they’d tightened things up somewhat and had only conceded two goals in three games. Of course, that changed in the 2-3 loss to Metz.

Toulouse’s struggles have largely been in front of goal this season. With just 13 goals scored thus far, only four other teams have found the back of the net on fewer occasions.

Toulouse vs Lorient Prediction

This game seems to be a relatively close one to call, as both sides have struggled for form in recent weeks and will be desperate to get some points on the board this weekend.

However, despite Toulouse’s home advantage, Lorient might be slightly better equipped to pull off a positive result here.

Toulouse are simply not that much of a threat in front of goal, managing just four goals in their last six matches, and while Lorient’s defense is weak, they should be able to hold out here given their recent improvements.

Therefore, expect a tight away win.

Prediction: Toulouse 0-1 Lorient

Toulouse vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Lorient to win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (Neither side are that lethal in front of goal and Toulouse, in particular, are profligate).

Tip 3: Lorient to keep a clean sheet – Yes (Toulouse have only scored once in their past three Ligue 1 games).