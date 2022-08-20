Toulouse vs Lorient prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23 

Toulouse will host Lorient at the Stade de Toulouse on Sunday afternoon in the third gameweek of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign.

The hosts have put out quite a showing on their return to the top flight. They played out a 1-1 draw against Nice in their first game before picking up a comfortable 3-0 win over Troyes.

Rafael Ratao and Rhys Healey both got on the scoresheet in the second half after an early own goal had put them in front. Toulouse are fourth in the points table with four points. They will now look to continue their good start to the season this weekend.

Lorient, meanwhile, picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Stade Rennais in their openier, benefitting from a second-half own goal. Their game against Lyon last weekend got postponed due to a poor pitch as they hope to continue their winning start to their campaign.

The visitors sit eighth in the standings with three points as they eye back-to-back wins.

Toulouse vs Lorient Head-to-Head

There have been 25 meetings between Toulouse and Lorient. The hosts have won seven of those games, while Lorient have won five There have been nine draws between the two teams. The two sides last faced off in a cup clash in 2018, which Les Merlus won 1-0.

Toulouse Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Lorient Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Toulouse vs Lorient Team News

Toulouse

Fares Chaibi, 19, is out with an abdominal injury and will not play this weekend. All other players are fit and available for selection.

Injured: Fares Chaibi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Lorient

Julien Ponceau is the only injured personnel for the away team ahead of the weekend game.

Injured: Julien Ponceau

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Toulouse vs Lorient Predicted XIs

Toulouse (4-2-3-1): Maxime Dupe; Mikkel Desler, Anthony Rouault, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Issiaga Sylla; Stijn Spierings, Branco Van den Boomen; Zakaria Aboukhlal, Brecht Dejaegere, Rafael Ratao; Thijs Dallinga

Lorient (4-3-3): Yvon Mvogo; Gedeom Kalulu, Julien Laporte, Montassar Talbi, Vincent Le Goff; Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Bonke Innocent; Terem Moffi, Armand Lauriente, Ibrahima Kone

Toulouse vs Lorient Prediction

Toulouse enjoyed a stellar preseason, winning four of their five games, and have carried that momentum into the new season. They have lost just one home game all year and will look to continue their good form.

Lorient, meanwhile, have begun their campaign on a winning note and have had a long period of rest due to their Lyon game getting rescheduled. They have struggled on the road of late and might have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Lorient

