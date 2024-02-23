Toulouse vs LOSC Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Action continues in round 23 of Ligue 1 as Toulouse and LOSC Lille square off at the Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday (February 25).

Toulouse’s UEFA Europa League campaign came to an end in midweek following a goalless draw with Benfica, having suffered a 2-1 loss to the Portuguese outfit in the first leg of the knockout playoff a fortnight ago.

Carles Martinez’s side turn their attention to Ligue 1, where they have won just three of their last 15 games, losing seven, since October. They are 13th in the league table, one point above the relegation playoff spot.

Lille, meanwhile returned to winning ways on Saturday, edging out Le Havre 3-0 at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Before that, Paulo Fonseca’s men were on a two-game losing run, suffering consecutive defeats to Olympique Lyon and PSG.

With 38 points from 22 games, Lille are fourth in the league, one point behind third-placed OGC Nice in the final UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Toulouse vs LOSC Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 41 meetings, Lille lead 18-10.

Lille are on a four-game unbeaten run against Touoouse, winning three, since a 2-1 loss in October 2019.

Toulouse are winless in seven home games across competitions, losing three, since a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Europa League in November.

Toulouse vs LOSC Lille Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their Europa League exit, Toulouse head to the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. However, Lille boast the firepower needed to get over the line and should extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-2 Lille

Toulouse vs LOSC Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lille to win

Tip 2: First to score - Lille (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five games with Toulouse.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Lille’s last five outings.)