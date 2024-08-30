Toulouse vs Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2024

Toulouse will entertain Marseille at Stadium de Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their league campaign and will look to sign off before the international break on a positive note.

The hosts played out a goalless draw in their campaign opener against Nantes and were held to a 1-1 draw by Nice last week. Shavy Babicka scored the equalizer in the 73rd minute thanks to an assist from Yann Gboho.

The visitors began their league campaign with an impressive 5-1 win over Brest, with Mason Greenwood and Luis Henrique bagging braces. In their first home game of the season, they secured a 2-2 draw against Reims, with Greenwood equalizing in the 71st minute.

Toulouse vs Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 98 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 48 wins. The hosts have got the better of their eastern rivals 21 times and 29 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last 14 meetings against the hosts and their two meetings in Ligue 1 last season ended in draws.

The visitors have suffered just one loss in their last eight league outings while recording four wins.

Toulouse are winless in their last six home games in Ligue 1, suffering three defeats and failing to score in three games in that period.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last 15 away meetings in Ligue 1 against the hosts and have won four of their last five away games in this fixture.

The visitors have scored 14 goals in their last five away meetings against the home side.

Toulouse vs Marseille Prediction

Les Violets have drawn their two games this season, extending their winless streak to three. They have failed to score in their last two home games in the league, which is a cause for concern.

They have a clean bill of health for this match and should field a strong starting XI. Joshua King completed a move to the club earlier this week but will not be available for this match.

Les Phocéens have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the league, scoring seven goals in two goals, with just league leaders Paris Saint-Germin scoring more. They have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight league games and will look to continue their goalscoring form here.

Leonardo Balerdi picked up a thigh injury last week and will sit this one out. Faris Moumbagna, Bilal Nadir, and Ruben Blanco remain sidelined with injuries.

Considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture and better goalscoring record, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-2 Marseille

Toulouse vs Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mason Greenwood to score or assist any time - Yes

