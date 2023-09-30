Toulouse vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023

Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Toulouse host Metz at the Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday (October 1). The two sides are separated by just two points in the bottom half of the standings.

Toulouse continue to struggle for results, suffering a 2-1 defeat against Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday. Carles Martínez’s side have gone six games without a win across competitions, losing twice. That includes a 1-1 draw with Union Saint-Gilloise in their Europa League Group E opener on September 21.

While Toulouse will look to find their feet this weekend, they're winless in nine Ligue 1 home games since a 3-1 win over Stade Rennais in February.

Meanwhile, Metz were sent crashing back to earth last weekend, as they fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Strasbourg. Before that, Laszlo Boloni’s men kicked off their campaign with a 5-1 loss at Stade Rennais on August 13 before picking up two wins and as many draws in their next four games.

With eight points from six games, Metz are 12th in the Ligue 1 table, two points and four places above Toulouse.

Toulouse vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 20 meetings, Toulouse boast a superior record in the fixture.

Metz have picked up three wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared eight times.

Metz are unbeaten in seven games against Toulouse, winning thrice, since a 3-0 loss in November 2014.

Toulouse are winless in nine home games in the league, losing five, since a 3-1 victory over Stade Rennais in February.

Boloni’s men are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 away matches across competitions, with a 5-1 loss against Rennes on August 13 being the exception.

Toulouse vs Metz Prediction

While Toulouse will look to find their feet, they have struggled at home, where their last victory came against Rennes on February 12. Metz have been the dominant side in recent meetins and should come away with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Metz

Toulouse vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last seven clashes.)