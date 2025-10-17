Toulouse vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19 2025

Toulouse face off with Metz in a Ligue 1 match at the Stadium de Toulouse this Sunday.

Toulouse are currently in 9th place, but could climb as high as 7th with a win depending on other results. Metz, meanwhile, are propping up the table in 18th place.

So can Metz pull off a win here, or will Toulouse send them away with another defeat?

Toulouse vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Toulouse have a solid record against Metz in recent games, going unbeaten against them in their last six. They have won their last two matches against them, but the previous four ended in draws.

Toulouse come into this match after winning their first game since August 24 prior to the international break. It was a strong win, too, as they defeated Lyon 1-2 away in what was quite an upset.

Metz remain the only side in Ligue 1 yet to pick up a win this season. They signed off into the international break with a depressing 0-3 defeat at the hands of Marseille, leaving them firmly rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points.

Toulouse have scored a good return of eleven goals this season, and interestingly, ten of them have come in the second half of their matches. The lone exception was Charlie Cresswell's goal against PSG back in August.

Unsurprisingly for a team who have lost five of their opening seven matches, Metz's defensive record is poor. They have conceded 16 goals thus far, the second-most in Ligue 1.

Toulouse vs Metz Prediction

No game in Ligue 1 is truly cut and dry, but despite Toulouse's mid-table position, this one does seem like an easy one to pick in favour of them.

Not only were they impressive in their comeback win over Lyon prior to the international break, gaining plenty of momentum, but Metz have been largely awful this season.

The away side have struggled to keep goals out throughout their opening seven games, and have yet to register a win. It's hard to imagine them pulling it off here, particularly as Toulouse have looked quite dangerous in attack this season. The prediction, then, is a home win.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-0 Metz

Toulouse vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toulouse to win.

Tip 2: Toulouse to score in the second half - Yes (Toulouse have scored ten of their eleven goals this season in the second half).

Tip 3: Toulouse to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Toulouse have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games against Metz).

