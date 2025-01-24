Toulouse vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | January 26 2025

Toulouse play host to Montpellier in a Ligue 1 game at the Stadium de Toulouse this Sunday.

Toulouse are currently in 8th place in the table, and frankly, don't seem like they're quite capable of making a European push this season. Montpellier, however, are stuck in 18th, and relegation is now looking like a distinct possibility.

So can the away side manage to give themselves any semblance of hope with a win this weekend?

Toulouse vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Interestingly, Montpellier have won their last two trips to Toulouse, although it's worth noting that one of those games was a friendly. However, their first meeting this season saw Toulouse easily win 0-3, while Montpellier were reduced to ten men.

Toulouse are currently on one of their best runs of the season. Including Coupe de France games, they have only lost once in their last six, falling to Strasbourg on January 12. Their most recent match saw them draw 0-0 with Lyon.

Montpellier's last game saw them pull off one of the upsets of the season. They defeated Champions League-chasing Monaco 2-1, claiming only their third victory of the campaign. Jordanian Mousa Al Ta'mari was the hero, scoring a brace.

Montpellier have the leakiest defence in Ligue 1, conceding 43 thus far, but they also hold another unwanted title. Their disciplinary record is the worst in the league, with 51 yellow cards and six red cards.

Only three sides have conceded fewer goals than Toulouse this season, who have let in 19. Part of that record has been the form of goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, who has kept eight clean sheets, more than any other keeper in Ligue 1.

Toulouse vs Montpellier Prediction

A week ago, this game would've been a comfortable one to predict, with all bets being on a Toulouse win. However, Montpellier's stunning win over Monaco has put that into doubt somewhat.

With that said, Toulouse's home advantage and strong defence may still give them the edge here, especially as Montpellier gave up 26 shots in that win over Monaco.

Therefore, while it isn't as cut and dried as it may have been before last weekend, the prediction is still a home win.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-0 Montpellier

Toulouse vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toulouse to win.

Tip 2: Toulouse to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Toulouse keeper Guillaume Restes has kept eight clean sheets thus far this season).

Tip 3: Zakaria Aboukhlal to score for Toulouse - Yes (Aboukhlal has scored six goals this season, including two goals in his last four games).

