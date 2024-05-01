Toulouse vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2024

Toulouse will host Montpellier at the Stadium de Toulouse on Friday in another round of the 2024 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of results at the moment and are now making a last-gasp push for continental football. They beat Lorient 2-1 in their last match, finding themselves a goal down at the break before Thijs Dallinga and Ibrahim Cissoko got on the scoresheet in the second half to help secure maximum points for Carles Martinez's team.

Toulouse sit mid-table in 10th place with 40 points picked up so far and will be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Montpellier are also playing well at the moment and looking to end their season on a positive note. They played out a 1-1 draw against Nantes last time out with Akor Adams scoring the game-opener just two minutes after kickoff before their opponents leveled the scores five minutes later.

The visitors sit 12th in the Ligue 1 standings, three points behind their weekend opponents and will draw level with a win on Friday.

Toulouse vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 meetings between Toulouse and Montpellier. The hosts have won 18 of those games while the visitors have won 27 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

Toulouse have conceded 40 league goals this season, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the Ligue 1 standings.

Six of Montpellier's nine league wins this season have come on home turf.

Toulouse vs Montpellier Prediction

Toulouse are on a five-game unbeaten streak, picking up three wins and two draws in that period. They are, however, winless in their last three home matches and could struggle here.

Montpellier are also undefeated in their last five matches after losing five of their eight games prior. They have picked up three wins and a draw from their last four games on the road and should secure a point here.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-2 Montpellier

Toulouse vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)