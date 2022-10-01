Toulouse vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2, 2022

Toulouse will host Montpellier on Sunday (October 2) in Ligue 1 at the Stadium de Toulouse. Both teams are in mid-table, with Toulouse in 12th and Montpellier in ninth; a win could move the visitors as high as fifth, depending on other results.

Montpellier are coming off a 2-1 win over Strasbourg before the international break, which snapped their two-game losing run, thanks to Teji Savarnier's 95th-minute winner from the spot.

Toulouse, meanwhile, have won just one of their last six league games, beating Reims 1-0 on September 11. They're coming off a 2-1 loss to Lille in their last game.

The hosts are the highest-placed of the three newly promoted teams, but they could slide into trouble if they lose here, depending on how other results go.

Toulouse vs Montpellier Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The last time the two teams faced off was in a pre-season friendly. The game turned out to be a thriller, which Toulouse won 5-4. Before that, Montpellier had beaten them four straight times.

Montpellier are the only Ligue 1 team to have not drawn a game yet, having won four and lost as many of their opening eight games.

The visitors are also one of the few teams in the competition not to have drawn a blank all season, scoring in all eigh games. However, they have only kept two clean sheets.

Toulouse are one of just four Ligue 1 teams not to have had a player shown a red card yet, collecting 11 yellow cards in total.

Only league leaders Paris St. Germain have scored more goals (26) than Montpellier (19). League leaders Marseille have also scored 19 times.

Toulouse vs Montpellier Prediction

This game looks like a tricky one for Toulouse, as their form has hit a slump recently with four losses in their last five. Meanwhile, Montpellier’s win over Strasbourg seems to have signalled an upturn in their fortunes.

While they don’t have the strongest defence, Montpellier do have a remarkably potent attack. So it’s unlikely the hosts will be able to keep them quiet for too long. Expect an exciting game, with a win for the visitors.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-3 Montpellier

Toulouse vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Montpellier win

Tip 2: Game to feature at least 2.5 goals – YES (Seven of Montpellier’s last eight games have seen more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3: Game to feature at least one red card – YES (While Toulouse’s disciplinary record is good, Montpellier’s games have featured a total of eight red cards this season.)

