Toulouse vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11 2024

Toulouse play host to Nantes in a Ligue 1 match at the Stadium de Toulouse this Sunday (February 11).

Both of these sides have been struggling somewhat for traction this season. Despite sitting in 12th, Toulouse are just four points from the relegation play-off spot, while Nantes sit in 14th and are one point worse off than them.

So which of these sides will claim some important points when they face off this weekend?

Toulouse vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have favoured Toulouse, who have won three of their last six meetings with Nantes. They even smashed them 1-5 in a 2023 Coupe de France game. However, it is worth noting that their last game at the Stadium de Toulouse ended 0-0.

Toulouse’s form has improved slightly since the turn of the year, as they have won two of their three Ligue 1 games with their only loss coming to Lens. However, prior to that, they’d gone ten games without a win, a sequence that saw them slip as low as 16th at one point.

Nantes’ form is definitely concerning. Since their upset win over Nice on December 2, they have failed to win a single league game. More to the point, five of their six games since then have ended in defeat, and they have only scored two goals.

Toulouse would be forgiven for keeping one eye on their midweek tie with Benfica coming into this game. They travel to Lisbon on Thursday to face the Portuguese side in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round playoff.

Nantes’ Egyptian forward Mostafa Mohamed could be the danger man here. Despite his country’s disappointing AFCON campaign, he scored in all four of their games.

Toulouse vs Nantes Prediction

This game looks likely to be a close one, and given the poor goalscoring records of both teams, it seems highly likely to be a low-scoring affair too.

Despite their recent failings in front of goal, though, Nantes do have some attacking potency, and with Mohamed leading the line again, they might have a very slight edge overall.

Don’t expect a thriller here, but the prediction is a narrow away win.

Prediction: Toulouse 0-1 Nantes

Toulouse vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Nantes win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 1.5 goals – Yes (Both Toulouse and Nantes are amongst Ligue 1’s lowest-scoring sides overall).

Tip 3: Mostafa Mohamed to score for Nantes – Yes (Mohamed has scored six goals for Nantes this season and was in good form for Egypt recently).