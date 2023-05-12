Toulouse vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14, 2023

Toulouse and Nantes go head to head at the Stadium Municipal in round 35 of Ligue 1 on Sunday (May 14).

Le Tefece head into the weekend on a run of five home defeats. Toulouse failed to return to winning ways on Sunday, as they were held to a goalless draw by Ajaccio at the Stade Francois Coty.

Before that, Philippe Montanier’s men suffered a 1-0 home loss against Lens on May 2, which snapped their two-game winning streak. Toulouse are 13th in Ligue 1, picking up 42 points from 34 games.

Meanwhile, Nantes were left empty-handed once again, as they fell to a 2-0 home loss against Strasbourg last time out. La Maison have lost their last three games and are winless in six outings, losing four times since a 1-0 win over Olympique Lyon in April.

With 32 points from 34 games, Nantes are 17th in the standings, two points off 16th-placed Auxerre just outside the relegation zone.

Toulouse vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

With 11 wins from the last 31 meetings, Nantes holds a slight upper hand in the fixture.

Toulouse have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Nantes are unbeaten in six of their last seven visits to the Stadium Municipal, winning twice ince April 2009.

Toulouse have lost their last five home games in the league, conceding nine goals and scoring three since a 2-1 win over Stade Rennais in February.

La Maison are winless in six away games across competitions, losing four since a penalty shootout win over Angers in February.

Toulouse vs Nantes Prediction

Considering past meetings between them, expect another thrilling contest with plenty of goalmouth action. Montanier’s men are the more in-form side and should claim all three points in front of their home fans.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-1 Nantes

Toulouse vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Toulouse

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of their last nine clashes.)

