Toulouse vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Toulouse will host Nantes at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side enjoyed a bright start to their season, winning their first two league matches, but seem to have lost their way in recent outings and have dropped down to ninth place in the table.

They were beaten 1-0 by Auxerre in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game, but were guilty of wasteful finishing including a squandered penalty kick from Frank Magri just three minutes after kick-off.

Nantes have endured an even more difficult start to their league campaign and already look set for another tussle for survival.

They, however, came back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 on home turf against Stade Rennais last weekend, with goals from Junior Mwanga and Youssef El Arabi earning the Canaries a point following an improved second-half showing.

The visitors sit 16th in the table with just four points from five matches and will be desperate for a win on Saturday.

Toulouse vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 72 meetings between the two clubs. Toulouse have won 22 of those games while Nantes have won six more.

There have been 22 draws between the two teams including their two most recent matchups which both ended goalless.

The hosts have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

Nantes have scored three goals in Ligue 1 this season, the joint-fewest in the division alongside Angers.

Toulouse have scored nine goals in the French top flight this season, the joint-fewest of any team in the top half of the table.

Toulouse vs Nantes Prediction

Le Tefece have lost their last three games on the bounce, conceding nine goals in that period. They have, however, lost just one of their last four games at the Stadium de Toulouse and will fancy their chances ahead of Saturday's game.

La Maison Jaune are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last 11 Ligue 1 games. They have lost their two away games this season by an aggregate scoreline of 2-0 and could see their struggles continue this weekend.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-0 Nantes

Toulouse vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toulouse to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

