Toulouse vs Nantes prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 Playoff 2020-21

Thursday sees the first leg in Ligue 1’s relegation playoff, as Ligue 2 promotion hopefuls Toulouse host Nantes at the Stadium de Toulouse.

After beating Grenoble last week, Toulouse will be hopeful of achieving promotion to Ligue 1 by beating Nantes across two legs.

Meanwhile, Nantes will be hoping to get back into form quickly to save their top-flight status.

Toulouse vs Nantes Head-to-Head

Toulouse finished third in Ligue 2 this season, meaning they were always favorites to make it through to this playoff to decide the final Ligue 1 place for the 2021-22 campaign.

Sure enough, Patrice Garande’s side came good against Grenoble last Friday, beating them 3-0 in a somewhat one-sided game. Goals from Stijn Spierings, Kouadio Kone and top scorer Rhys Healey secured the win.

With 71 goals scored during the 2020-21 campaign, Toulouse were Ligue 2’s highest goalscorers. This fact should give them hope of defeating Nantes to earn promotion.

Meanwhile, Nantes saw a four-game winning streak snapped at the hands of Montpellier on the final day of the Ligue 1 season to leave them condemned to the playoffs.

Essentially, Antoine Kombouare’s side left things too late to secure survival and they now find themselves two games away from slipping into Ligue 2.

However, their impressive form prior to their loss to Montpellier – four games won, with 13 goals scored and just two conceded – should give them some confidence.

Recent results between these sides have favored Nantes, who have only lost once to Toulouse – in April 2019 – in their last eight meetings.

Toulouse form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Nantes form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Toulouse vs Nantes Team News

Toulouse

Toulouse have reported only one injury – to defender Ruben Gabrielsen – coming into this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Ruben Gabrielsen

Suspended: None

Nantes

Nantes have no known injury concerns going into this match on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sa saison 2020-2021, son premier playoff face à Grenoble, le joueur à suivre... Focus sur le @ToulouseFC à 𝟜𝟠 heures du match aller ⤵#tfcfcn — FC Nantes (@FCNantes) May 25, 2021

Toulouse vs Nantes Predicted XI

Toulouse predicted XI (3-5-2): Maxime Dupe, Kelvin Amian, Sebastien Dewaest, Bafode Diakite, Sam Sanna, Branco van den Boomen, Stijn Spierings, Kouadio Kone, Deiver Machado, Amine Adli, Rhys Healey

Nantes predicted XI (4-4-2): Alban Lafont, Sebastien Corchia, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nicolas Pallois, Dennis Appiah, Ludovic Blas, Imran Louza, Pedro Chirivella, Moses Simon, Kalifa Coulibaly, Randal Kolo Muani

Toulouse vs Nantes Prediction

This should be a close one to call, as both sides are relatively well-matched and Toulouse are bringing plenty of momentum with them.

However, despite Toulouse’s attacking talents, their defense is a weak point and that is something that Nantes’ attackers will be hoping to take advantage of.

Overall, a draw feels likely, leaving everything at stake for the second leg.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Nantes