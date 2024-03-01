Toulouse vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3 2024

Toulouse play host to Nice in a Ligue 1 game at the Stadium de Toulouse this Sunday (March 3).

Toulouse are currently in 11th place in the table, and although they are only four points above the drop zone, the number of teams underneath them means they will likely be safe.

Nice, meanwhile, have slipped into 4th in recent weeks and will be looking to bounce back here.

So which of these sides will take the points this weekend?

Toulouse vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent games between these two sides have tended to be low-scoring, and have also favoured Nice. They have not lost to Toulouse in their last six meetings, with the home side’s last victory over their visitors coming back in 2019.

After a horrendously patchy run of form between October and December, Toulouse’s fortunes appear to have turned around since the start of 2024. They have won four of six games, and are coming off back-to-back wins over two of the current top five in Monaco and Lille.

Nice, on the other hand, have slipped dreadfully in recent weeks and have not won in their last four games now. After going unbeaten in their first 13 fixtures, they have now lost five of their last ten matches.

Worryingly for the away side, their flow of goals appears to have dried up almost entirely recently. Nice have scored just three times in their last six games, and despite sitting in 4th, they have actually scored fewer goals than all but the bottom two sides.

On the flip side to this, no team have conceded fewer goals than Nice, even with their current poor run of form. They have conceded 15 goals in their 23 games thus far, three fewer than their nearest rivals Brest.

Toulouse vs Nice Prediction

Toulouse have been on excellent form since the start of 2024, and their recent wins over high flyers Monaco and Lille will give them real confidence that they can get a positive result here.

Nice will be tougher to break down than either of those two sides thanks to their strong defence, but if Toulouse can score at least one goal – particularly early – then they could definitely take something.

Overall, a low-scoring draw seems to be the most likely result.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Nice

Toulouse vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in six of Nice’s last seven games).

Tip 3: Terem Moffi to score for Nice – Yes (Moffi is Nice’s top scorer with six and he scored against Toulouse in November).

