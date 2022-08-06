Toulouse vs OGC Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7, 2022

Toulouse and OGC Nice will kick off their 2022-23 Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday when they square off at the Stadium Municipal.

Les Aiglons head into the weekend unbeaten in their last three games against Toulouse and will look to continue in the same vein.

Toulouse enjoyed a sensational 2021-22 campaign, winning Ligue 2 to secure promotion to the French top flight. They picked up 23 wins, ten draws and lost five of their 38 games last term, collecting 79 points to finish four points above second-placed Ajaccio.

Toulouse head into the weekend off an unbeaten pre-season, winning four of their five friendlies.

Nice, meanwhile, secured a sixth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season, claiming 66 points from 38 games.

Les Aiglons also enjoyed a solid run to the Coupe de France final, where they suffered a disappointing 1-0 loss against Nantes on July 7. Nice endured an underwhelming pre-season campaign, managing just one win from five games, picking up two wins and two draws.

Toulouse vs OGC Nice Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 16 wins from the last 39 meetings between the two teams, Nice hold a upper hand in this fixture.

Toulouse have picked up 11 wins in this fixture, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

Toulouse head into the weekend off a stellar pre-season campaign, picking up four wins and one draw from five friendlies.

Nice, meanwhile, managed just one win in pre-season, losing twice and picking up two draws in five games.

Les Aiglons are on a run of four wins from their last five Ligue 1 games, with a 3-1 loss against Lille in May being the only exception.

Toulouse vs OGC Nice Prediction

While Toulouse will look to begin their top-flight campaign on a high, they face the stern test of taking on a significantly superior Nice team. The visitors should capitalise on their superior experience to claim an opening day victory.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-2 OGC Nice.

Toulouse vs OGC Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice.

Tip 2: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six of Toulouse’s last seven games).

Tip 4: First to score - Nice (Nice have opened the scoring in four of their last five games).

