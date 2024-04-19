Toulouse vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

The action continues in round 30 of the French Ligue 1 as Toulouse and Marseille square off at the Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday.

Jean-Louis Gasset’s men head into the weekend fresh off the back of reaching the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Toulouse pulled 10 points clear of the relegation zone last weekend when they picked up a 2-1 victory over Stade Rennais at Roazhon Park.

Carles Martinez’s side have now gone three consecutive games without defeat, claiming two wins and one draw since losing successive games against Le Havre and Olympique Lyon back in March.

With 36 points from 29 matches, Toulouse are currently 11th in the Ligue 1 standings, level on points with 12th-placed Strasbourg.

Elsewhere, Olympique Marseille overturned a 2-1 first-leg defeat against Benfica to secure a penalty shootout victory over the Portuguese powerhouse in their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday.

Gasset will hope their midweek victory can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as the side return to Ligue 1 where they have lost their last three games since March’s 2-0 victory over Nantes.

Marseille are currently ninth in the Ligue 1 table, level on 39 points with 10th-placed Stade Rennais but could move into seventh place with all three points this weekend.

Toulouse vs Olympique Marseille Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 47 meetings between the sides, Marseille boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Toulouse have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

Marseille are unbeaten in their last 13 games against Toulouse, picking up nine wins and four draws since a 2-1 defeat in the Coupe de La Ligue back in January 2016.

Toulouse have won just two of their last 11 Ligue 1 home games while losing five and picking up four draws since late October.

Marseille are on a run of four consecutive away defeats across all competitions, stretching back to a 5-1 victory at Clermont Foot on March 2.

Toulouse vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Fresh off the back of a spirited Europa League display, Marseille will head into the weekend with renewed confidence as they look to snap their losing streak in the league.

Toulouse have struggled to get going on home turf and we predict the visitors will extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-3 Olympique Marseille

Toulouse vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympique Marseille to win

Tip 2: First to score - Marseille (Toulouse have conceded the opening goal in five of their last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of the hosts’ last seven outings)

