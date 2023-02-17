Toulouse vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023

Toulouse and Olympique Marseille will go head-to-head at the Stadium de Toulouse in Round 24 of Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 19).

Les Phoceens head into the weekend on a run of seven wins against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Toulouse maintained their fine run of results, cruising to a comfortable 3-1 win over Stade Rennais on Sunday.

They have now won five of their last six games across competitions, including a 3-1 victory over Stade de Reims in the Coupe de France on February 8. With 32 points from 23 games, Toulouse are 11th in Ligue 1 but could move level on points with ninth-placed Olympique Lyon with a win this weekend.

Meanwhile, Marseille returned to winning ways in the league by seeing off Clermont Foot 2-0 on Saturday (February 11).

That followed a 3-1 home defeat against OGC Nice on February 5, which snapped their nine-game unbeaten run in the league. With 49 points from 23 games, Marseille are second in Ligue 1, five points off leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Toulouse vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 45 meetings,, Marseille boast a superior record in the fixture.

Toulouse have picked up eight wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Marseille are on a 11-game unbeaten run against Toulouse, winning the last seven.

Marseille have won their last five away games across competitions, including a 2-0 win over Hyeres FC in the Coupe de France.

Toulouse are unbeaten in all but one of their last ten games, winning eight, since the turn of the year.

Toulouse vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

After an underwhelming first half of the season, Toulouse have kicked off 2023 in style and head into the weekend as one of the league’s most in-form sides.

However, Marseille boasts the league’s best away record with 26 points from 11 games. The visitors should extend their dominance in the fixture by claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-3 Olympique Marseille

Toulouse vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Marseille

Tip 2: First to score - Marseille (The Blades have opened the scoring in six of their last eight meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five clashes.)

