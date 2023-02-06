Toulouse vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8, 2023

Toulouse will entertain Reims at the Stadium de Toulouse in the round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Wednesday (February 8).

The hosts overcame Ajaccio 2-0 in the previous round, thanks to second-half goals from Zakaria Aboukhlal and Rafael Ratao. Reims, meanwhile, beat fourth-tier side Les Herbiers 3-0 in the previous round. Folarin Balogun broke the deadlock in the 37th minute from the spot before Alexis Flips and Martin Adeline rounded up the scoring.

Toulouse's unbeaten start to 2023 came to an end in a 2-1 defeat against leaders Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Reims, meanwhile, continued their unbeaten run with a goalless draw against Auxerre in the league on Sunday.

Toulouse vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 49 times across competitions, but this will be just their second meeting in the Coupe de France. Toulouse lead 20-17.

In their last meeting at Toulouse in a league game in September, Aboukhlal's first-half strike was enough for the hosts.

The hosts have lost just twice at home this season across competitions, while Reims have had two defeats on their travels.

Toulouse have won three of their last four home games, scoring at least twice and keeping two clean sheets.

Reims have kept four clean sheets in their last five away games across competitions.

Toulouse have outscored the visitors 36-26 in Ligue 1 this season, but Reims have a superior defensive record, conceding 26 goals, 12 fewer than the hosts.

Toulouse vs Reims Prediction

Both teams have enjoyed a good run in 2023, with the hosts suffering just one defeat, while Reims are unbeaten. In fact, Reims are umbeaten across competitions since October.

While both teams are in good form, Reims' unbeaten run makes them the favourites to progress to the next round.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-2 Reims

Toulouse vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Reims

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Branco van den Boomen to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

