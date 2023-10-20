Toulouse vs Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

Toulouse play host to Reims at the Stadium de Toulouse in a Ligue 1 match this Sunday.

Toulouse are currently sitting in a comfortable 10th position, while Reims have had a positive start to their campaign and sit up in fifth place.

So which of these sides will come out on top this weekend?

Toulouse vs Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been mixed. Reims won their last meeting with Toulouse 3-0, but before that, Toulouse had beaten them twice in a row. If you go back to 2019, meanwhile, the teams played out a wild 4-4 draw in the Coupe de France that ended with Toulouse winning on penalties.

Reims have only won once away at Toulouse in their last nine visits there, defeating them 0-1 in December 2019.

Toulouse have lost just once in their last seven games, a run which takes into account two Europa League matches. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Brest after edging LASK 1-0 in Europe.

Reims have been largely free-scoring this season, with only Paris St-Germain and league leaders Monaco scoring more than their total of 14 thus far. However, they have also conceded 11 goals, the second-most in Ligue 1’s top half right now behind ninth-placed Nantes.

Reims’ Malta international Teddy Teuma has enjoyed an excellent start to his 2023-24 campaign. He has scored four goals and registered two assists in six starts, including a goal against Monaco in his last game.

Toulouse vs Reims Prediction

This is a relatively close match to call. Reims have been a largely free-scoring outfit this season and are definitely dangerous going forward, but they’ve also been worryingly open at the back.

On paper, they should have some advantages over Toulouse, but the home side have a strong record against their visitors at home and will be confident after going unbeaten in their last three.

We expect both teams to score here, but it seems highly likely that the honors will end even this weekend.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-1 Reims

Toulouse vs Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score – Yes (Reims have scored in all of their games this season while Toulouse have drawn just one blank).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals – Yes (There have been fewer than 2.5 goals in six of Toulouse’s ten games this season).