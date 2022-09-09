Toulouse vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2022-23

Sunday sees Toulouse take on Reims in a Ligue 1 match at the Stadium de Toulouse.

Toulouse are currently in 15th place in the table, while Reims are just one spot above them in 14th. With both sides looking to avoid dropping into the danger zone, who will come out on top here?

Toulouse vs Reims Head-to-Head

Newly-promoted Toulouse began their 2022-23 campaign in decent fashion, drawing two and winning one of their first three games to collect five points from a possible nine.

Since then, though, they’ve been on a slide of sorts. Philippe Montanier’s side have lost their last three matches, conceding eight goals while scoring just one in return.

Worryingly, they will also be without last season’s top scorer Rhys Healey for the foreseeable future, as the striker has suffered a serious knee injury that is expected to rule him out until well into 2023.

Reims, meanwhile, have also seen mixed results, collecting six points from their first six games. However, they have turned their form around recently, as they lost their first two games and have not fallen to defeat since.

Their most recent game saw them draw 1-1 with Lens, and prior to that, they picked up an impressive 2-4 win over Angers.

Most notably for the away side this weekend, Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun has already scored five goals in his first six Ligue 1 appearances, making him the player to watch on Sunday.

Toulouse form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Reims form guide: L-D-D-W-D

Toulouse vs Reims Team News

Toulouse

Outside of the injured Rhys Healey, Toulouse should have a full strength squad to call upon this weekend.

Injured: Rhys Healey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Reims

Reims have four players doubtful for this game, but midfielder Jens Cajuste will be available again after his suspension.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Thomas Foket, Kaj Sierhuis, Azor Matusiwa, Valon Berisha

Suspended: None

Toulouse vs Reims Predicted XI

Toulouse predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maxime Dupe, Mikkel Desler, Anthony Rouault, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Issiaga Sylla, Stijn Spierings, Branco van den Boomen, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Fares Chaibi, Rafael Ratao, Thijs Dallinga

Reims predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Patrick Pentz, Andreaw Gravillon, Emmanuel Agbadou, Yunis Abdelhamid, Maxime Busi, Marshall Munetsi, Dion Lopy, Bradley Locko, Kamory Doumbia, Junya Ito, Folarin Balogun

Toulouse vs Reims Prediction

With three losses on the bounce, Toulouse will be coming into this match lacking confidence, and it could be the wrong time for them to face Reims.

Reims aren’t the best side in Ligue 1, but in Folarin Balogun they’ve got a forward capable of scoring goals against any defense, and it’s difficult to bet against him doing some damage here.

Therefore, an away win is the prediction.

Prediction: Toulouse 0-1 Reims

