Toulouse vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

Toulouse will host Stade Rennais at the Stadium de Toulouse on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have endured a highly disappointing league campaign, although they have performed well on the continental stage this season. They were beaten 3-0 by last-placed Olympique Lyonnais in their last league outing but returned to winning ways on Thursday with a 2-1 victory over LASK in the UEFA Europa League.

Toulouse sit 15th in the Ligue 1 standings with 13 points from 15 games. They are two places and two points behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Sunday.

Stade Rennais have also had a tough run of results in Ligue 1 this season, prompting the exit of head coach Bruno Genesio last month. Les Rouge et Noirs are yet to find their feet under returning boss Julien Stephan, falling to a 2-1 defeat to 10-man Monaco last weekend before losing 3-2 to Villarreal on Thursday.

Toulouse vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 85 meetings between Toulouse and Rennes. The hosts have won 27 of those games while the visitors have won 38 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The visitors were beaten 3-1 in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a three-game winning streak in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2017.

Toulouse have scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only Le Havre (14) and Clermont Foot (9) have scored fewer.

Rennes are one of two teams in the French top flight this season yet to win a game on the road.

Toulouse vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Toulouse's latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have lost just once on home turf all season and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Rennes, meanwhile, are on a three-game losing streak after winning three of their four games prior. They are without an away league win this season and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-1 Stade Rennais

Toulouse vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toulouse to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last nine matchups)