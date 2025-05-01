Toulouse vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified May 01, 2025 18:32 GMT
Stade de Reims v Toulouse FC - Ligue 1 McDonald
Toulouse FC will face Rennes - Ligue 1 McDonald's - Source: Getty

Toulouse will host Stade Rennais at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch in recent games but look set to avoid the drop as they sit 12th in the table, seven points above the relegation playoff spot with three games left to play.

They held on for a goalless draw in their game against Nantes last time out and will be pleased with the point after playing the bulk of the match with 10 men. Toulouse will be looking to return to winning ways and confirm safety in their penultimate home game of the campaign.

Stade Rennais have enjoyed a largely positive start to life under new boss Habib Beye and are targeting a mid-table finish after finding themselves in the drop zone less than three months ago. They suffered a 4-1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in their last match, conceding three times in the first half before 17-year-old Mohamed Kader Meite came off the bench to score for a second game running.

also-read-trending Trending

The visitors sit a place and three points above their weekend opponents in the league standings and will be looking to at least retain that advantage on Saturday.

Toulouse vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • There have been 88 meetings between Toulouse and Rennais. The home side have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 38 times, with their other 21 contests ending level.
  • The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.
  • The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven matches.
  • Le Tefece have conceded 39 goals in the French top-flight this season, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.
Toulouse vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Toulouse are on a seven-game winless run, losing five consecutive games in that period. They are without a win in their last seven home games across all competitions and have work to do this weekend.

Rennes' latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won four of their last six games on the road and should avoid defeat on Saturday.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-2 Stade Rennais

Toulouse vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

