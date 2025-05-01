Toulouse vs Stade Rennais Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2025

Toulouse will host Stade Rennais at the Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have hit a rough patch in recent games but look set to avoid the drop as they sit 12th in the table, seven points above the relegation playoff spot with three games left to play.

Ad

They held on for a goalless draw in their game against Nantes last time out and will be pleased with the point after playing the bulk of the match with 10 men. Toulouse will be looking to return to winning ways and confirm safety in their penultimate home game of the campaign.

Stade Rennais have enjoyed a largely positive start to life under new boss Habib Beye and are targeting a mid-table finish after finding themselves in the drop zone less than three months ago. They suffered a 4-1 defeat to Olympique Lyonnais in their last match, conceding three times in the first half before 17-year-old Mohamed Kader Meite came off the bench to score for a second game running.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit a place and three points above their weekend opponents in the league standings and will be looking to at least retain that advantage on Saturday.

Toulouse vs Stade Rennais Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 88 meetings between Toulouse and Rennais. The home side have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 38 times, with their other 21 contests ending level.

The hosts are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven matches.

Le Tefece have conceded 39 goals in the French top-flight this season, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the pile.

Ad

Toulouse vs Stade Rennais Prediction

Toulouse are on a seven-game winless run, losing five consecutive games in that period. They are without a win in their last seven home games across all competitions and have work to do this weekend.

Rennes' latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have won four of their last six games on the road and should avoid defeat on Saturday.

Ad

Prediction: Toulouse 2-2 Stade Rennais

Toulouse vs Stade Rennais Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More