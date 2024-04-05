Toulouse vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7 2024

Toulouse play host to Strasbourg at the Stadium de Toulouse in a Ligue 1 game this Sunday (April 7).

Just one league place separates these two sides, with Toulouse currently sitting in 11th, above 12th place Strasbourg on goal difference. Both sides are currently on 32 points, and have little to play for.

So which of these mid-table sides can find an edge this weekend?

Toulouse vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Strasbourg have won four of their last six meetings with Toulouse overall, and have avoided defeat in their last six visits to the Stadium de Toulouse, dating all the way back to February 2006.

Toulouse picked up a win over bottom side Clermont last week, their sixth win since the turn of the year. However, they have suffered defeat in their other four games this year, and have not drawn since December 17.

After going on a run of eight games without a victory since the start of 2024, Strasbourg are now on a two-game winning streak following their strong 2-0 win over Rennes last weekend.

Toulouse's Thijs Dallinga now has eleven Ligue 1 goals this season, with only three other players outscoring him. The Dutchman has scored four goals in his last five games.

In a weird quirk of fate, while no Ligue 1 side has seen more yellow cards than Toulouse's 64 this season, they are also one of only two teams in the competition to have not had a man sent off.

Toulouse vs Strasbourg Prediction

Given that these two sides are amongst the most inconsistent in the current Ligue 1 campaign, this match is likely to be a difficult one to call.

However, while Toulouse won last weekend, it was an expected victory over bottom side Clermont, while Strasbourg's form genuinely appears to have hit an upturn. Their win over Rennes was their best showing in a long time.

With that considered, despite Toulouse having the home advantage, it feels likely that Strasbourg will squeak out a win here, probably by a single goal.

Prediction: Toulouse 1-2 Strasbourg

Toulouse vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Strasbourg win.

Tip 2: Game to feature more than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been more than 2.5 goals in 7 of Toulouse's last 8 Ligue 1 games).

Tip 3: Thijs Dallinga to score for Toulouse - Yes (Dallinga has scored four goals in his last five games).