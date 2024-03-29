Nice vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31 2024

Nice face off with Nantes in a Ligue 1 clash at the Allianz Riviera this Sunday (March 31).

Nice currently sit in 5th place in the table, but are still only three points away from a potential UEFA Champions League qualification spot. Nantes, meanwhile, currently occupy the relegation play-off spot and will be desperate to avoid the drop by any means necessary.

So can they pick up some valuable points here? Or will Nice brush them aside?

Nice vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Despite sitting far above them in the table currently, Nice's recent record against Nantes is not exactly great. They have failed to beat them in their last four meetings, last coming away with a win in January 2022. More to the point, the last time they faced off, Nantes ran out 1-0 winners.

After flying out of the blocks and looking like potential title challengers this season, Nice's campaign hit a real slide at the start of February. They went winless in a run of six games, although they did arrest the slump before the international break with a win over Lens.

Nantes' form has been poor throughout the season, and hasn't shown any signs of turning around really. They have won just two of their last 12 games, and come into this one on a three-match losing run.

Nice boast the joint-tightest defence in Ligue 1 this season as they have only conceded 20 goals, but they have also scored just 27 in their own right, fewer than every other side except the bottom three and newly-promoted Le Havre.

Although they are currently in the relegation zone, if Nantes could win here they could jump up as highly as 13th, a sign of how tight Ligue 1 is at the bottom end this season.

Nice vs Nantes Prediction

Nice's recent poor run of form would probably have given Nantes hope of claiming at least a point here, as they're perhaps not as bad as their recent results suggest.

However, with Francesco Farioli's side performing well against Lens before the international break, it feels likely that the home side have turned the corner now.

Given Nantes are one of the few sides to score less than Nice this season, it's hard to see them cracking the home side's defence. Therefore, expect Nice to come away with the points in a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Nice 1-0 Nantes

Nice vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nice win.

Tip 2: Game to feature fewer than 1.5 goals - Yes (Both Nice and Nantes are amongst the lowest-scoring sides in Ligue 1 this season).

Tip 3: Nice to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Nice have only conceded 20 goals this season, but haven't kept a clean sheet since February 25. This game is a chance for them to change that).