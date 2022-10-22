Toulouse vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022

Toulouse host relegation-battling Strasbourg at the Stadium TFC in Ligue 1 on Sunday, looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

Since their 2-1 defeat to Lille last month, Los Violets are unbeaten in their next three, winning twice, including a 3-2 defeat of Angers in their last outing.

Philippe Montanier's side have climbed up to 10th in the league standings with 15 points from 11 games, with the European qualification spots now in sight.

Toulouse FC @ToulouseFC "𝗣𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝘂𝗶𝘃𝗿𝗲 𝗰𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲 𝘀𝗲́𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝗮𝘂 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘂𝗺!"



La conférence de presse d'avant-match du Coach Montanier est en ligne avant



Meanwhile, Strasbourg are down in 17th with eight points, one behind the safe zone, as a crushing 3-0 loss to Lille pushed them back into the bottom-three.

Just six days before that defeat, Le Racing had beaten Angers 3-2 on the road for their first top-flight win of the season after 10 attempts.

Toulouse vs Strasbourg Head-To-Head and Key numbers

Strasbourg have won nine of their last 17 clashes with Toulouse, losing only thrice.

Strasbourg are on a four-game winning run in the fixture.

This will be their first encounter since the 2019-20 season.

Toulouse have not won any of their last nine games against Strasbourg.

Toulouse have won only one of their last 12 home games against Strasbourg in Ligue 1, having won 16 of the first 22.

Toulouse are unbeaten in their last three Ligue 1 games and haven't gone longer without a defeat since August-September 2018.

Strasbourg have conceded at least two goals in their last four Ligue 1 matches.

Toulouse have won their last three top-flight matches at home, and haven't won more in a row since May to October 2016.

Strasbourg, who are in 17th place, have conceded 17 goals - one less than Toulouse, who are in 10th position.

Strasbourg have scored only 10 goals so far, lower than every other side in the division besides Ajaccio (8).

With just one win, Strasbourg have registered the lowest number of wins along with Reims and Brest.

Toulouse vs Strasbourg Prediction

Toulouse have gained momentum in their campaign thanks to their recent spell, while looking menacing in attack with eight goals in three games.

Strasbourg have struggled offensively and their recent defensive record has also been terrible. We expect Toulouse to secure a comfortable home win this weekend.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-0 Strasbourg

Toulouse vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Toulouse

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

