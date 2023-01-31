Toulouse vs Troyes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1st 2023

Toulouse will welcome Troyes to the Stadium Municipal for a matchday 21 fixture in Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory away to Strasbourg. Kevin Gameiro gave the hosts a 20th-minute lead but Thijs Dallinga drew Toulouse level just five minutes later before completing his match-winning brace six minutes into the second half.

Troyes settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against title-chasers Lens on home turf. Yasser Larouci put ESTAC ahead in the 50th minute but Adrien Thomasson equalized for Lens with just two minutes left in regulation time.

Toulouse FC @ToulouseFC



On retrouvera leurs aînées en Bravo à nos U19 féminines qui s'imposent ce weekend et se relancent dans cette phase Excellence du championnat nationalOn retrouvera leurs aînées en #D2F ce dimanche à 13h00 face au @lepuyfoot Bravo à nos U19 féminines qui s'imposent ce weekend et se relancent dans cette phase Excellence du championnat national 💪🔜 On retrouvera leurs aînées en #D2F ce dimanche à 13h00 face au @lepuyfoot. https://t.co/20pvWrSSqk

The draw left Patrick Kisnorbo's side in 15th spot, having garnered 19 points from 20 matches. Toulouse sit in 12th spot with 26 points to show for their efforts in 20 games.

Toulouse vs Troyes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 19 occasions in the past. Toulouse lead 9-2, while seven games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2022 when Toulouse claimed a 3-0 away victory.

Toulouse have been the most in-form Ligue 1 team in 2023, having garnered 10 points from four matches played this year.

Troyes' last six away games have produced an average of five goals per game.

Toulouse are on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning five matches in this sequence.

Troyes are yet to draw an away league game this season.

Each of Toulouse's last four home games have produced less than three goals.

Toulouse vs Troyes Prediction

Toulouse have been one of the standout teams in the league since the turn of the year, with their impressive form steering them further away from the relegation zone. Le Téfécé are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have lost just one of their last seven home league games.

Troyes have their work cut out against them, as in addition to Toulouse's strong form, they are also without an away win against their hosts in their last seven attempts. However, they might draw inspiration from their dogged display against second-placed Lens where they conceded a late equalizer.

We are backing Toulouse to keep their fine run going with a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Toulouse 2-0 Troyes

Toulouse vs Troyes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Toulouse to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes