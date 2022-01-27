Toulouse vs Versailles prediction, preview, team news and more | Coupe de France 2021-22 

Toulouse will host Versailles at the Stadium Municipal in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France on Saturday.
The home side secured their spot at this stage with a 1-0 away victory over Cannes in the last round. Rafael Ratao scored the match-winning goal in the 52nd minute.
Versailles progressed with a comfortable 4-0 victory over La Roche on home turf. All four goals came in the first half, with Christopher Ibayi setting the ball rolling with a brace.
Toulouse come into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Bastia in Ligue 2 on Friday.
Versailles also settled for a share of the spoils with Lorient II in their top-of-the-table clash in the National 2 Group A last weekend.
Toulouse vs Versailles Head-to-Head
This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides and a win will secure progress to the quarterfinals of the competition.
Toulouse are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have a one-point advantage at the summit of Ligue 2 in their promotion quest.
Last weekend's draw with Lorient II halted a six-game winning run in all competitions for Versailles.
Toulouse form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W
Versailles form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W
Toulouse vs Versailles Team News
Toulouse
There are no known injuries for the home side. However, Kylian Kaiboue will be suspended due to the red card he received against Bastia.
Injuries: None
Suspension: Kylian Kaiboue
Versailles
There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visiting side.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Toulouse vs Versailles Predicted XI
Toulouse Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maxime Duipe (GK); Moussa Diarra, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Anthony Rouault, Bafode Diakite; Branco van den Boomen, Stijn Spierings; Ado Onaiwu, Denis Genreau, Nathan Ngoumou; Rhys Healey
Versailles Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dan Delauney (GK); Waly Diouf, Gustave Akueson, Mael Gevigney; Makan Traore, Melvyn Vieira, Michael Gnahore, Kevin Ba; Zakaria Grich, Kapitbafan Djoco, Christopher Ibayi
Toulouse vs Versailles Prediction
Toulouse are the higher-ranked side among the two and are expected to easily scale through to the last eight.
However. Versailles, for their part, have also been in impressive form and could benefit from their status as rank outsiders. The visiting side are unlikely to sit back given their recent good form and this could see plenty of chances created at both ends. We are backing Toulouse to secure a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game.
Prediction: Toulouse 3-1 Versailles