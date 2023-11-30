TP Mazembe vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd December 2023

TP Mazembe will entertain Mamelodi Sundowns at Stade du TP Mazembe in the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

TP Mazembe vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview

The 2023–24 CAF Champions League group stage will enter matchday two this weekend, with the hosts embarking on a recovery mission. TP Mazembe lost their opening game 1-0 against Egyptian side Pyramids in an away fixture, leaving them third in Group A. The Congolese giants will rely on their impressive home record.

Les Corbeaux are unbeaten at home in their last seven matches in all competitions. However, they are coming up against a high-octane side, who have dominated both teams’ last three clashes. Mamelodi Sundowns’ previous visit to Lubumbashi, Mazembe’s fortress, ended in a 2-1 win for the visitors despite playing with 10 men.

Mamelodi Sundowns reached the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League last season, losing to Moroccan representatives Wydad AC on penalties. The South African giants have made it to the knockout stage in the last five editions in search of the ultimate prize. They last won the competition in 2016 – their first and only title.

Masandawana will head into this meeting on the back of three consecutive wins, scoring seven goals without conceding any. The visitors won the inaugural edition of the African Football League earlier this month, defeating Wydad AC 3-2 on aggregate. It’s a solid credential for another CAF Champions League success.

TP Mazembe vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

TP Mazembe have won once and lost four times in their last five clashes with Sundowns.

TP Mazembe have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home.

TP Mazembe boast five titles in 25 appearances as opposed to one title in 15 appearances for Sundowns.

Sundowns have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

TP Mazembe have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Sundowns have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

TP Mazembe vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Mazembe found the back of the net five times in the previous round as they dominated Malawian side Nyasa Big Bullets 5-0 on aggregate. Cheick Oumar Fofana contributed two goals while DR Congo international and one of the team’s most experienced players, Glody Likonza, scored once. Mazembe will strive for not just a win but a victory by a comfortable margin.

Sundowns will aim for maximum points but avoiding a loss will likely be viewed as a favorable result for the South Africans.

Mazembe are expected to claim a slim win based on home advantage.

Prediction: TP Mazembe 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

TP Mazembe vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mazembe to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mazembe to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Sundowns to score - Yes