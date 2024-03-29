TP Mazembe vs Petro Luanda Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

TP Mazembe welcome Petro Luanda to Lubumbashi for the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal on Saturday (March 30).

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over Don Bosco in the Congo DR Ligue 1 Championship playoff. Patient Mwamba's 16th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Petro, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Academica in the Angolan Girabola. Jonathan Toro and Jaredi either side of Miro's 39th-minute goal to guide Os Tricolores to victory.

The Angolan side will turn their focus back to the continent, where they booked their spot at this stage as Group C winners, having finished the group stage with 12 points from six games. Mazambe, meanwhile, qualified as Group A runners-up with 10 points.

TP Mazembe vs Petro Luanda Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides. They were drawn in the CAF Champions League qualifiers in 2009. Mazembe qualified with a 5-1 aggregate victory, winning 3-0 at home and 2-1 away.

Mazembe's last six games across competitions have seen at least one side fail to score.

Mazembe have lost just one of their last 10 games, winning eight.

Petro are unbeaten in 21 games across competitions, winning 14.

Mazembe are unbeaten in 16 home games across competitions, winning 15, including the last nine.

TP Mazembe vs Petro Luanda Prediction

Mazembe will continue their quest to win a sixth continental crown and will aim for a first-leg win at home to boost their chances of qualification. Les Corbeaux have been impressive at home, where their strong form could be their trump card in the tie.

Luanda, meanwhile, impressively topped a group containing Al Hilal and Etoile du Sahel. Alexandre Santos' are aiming to qualify for the CAF Champions League semifinal for the third time. They have not lost for over five months and will be full of confidence.

However, Mazembe's home form has been imperious, so expect the Congo DR outfit to claim a routine win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Mazembe 2-0 Petro

TP Mazembe vs Petro Luanda Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Mazembe to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals