Trabzonspor vs Ankaragucu prediction, preview, team news and more | Turkish Super Lig 2023-24

Still licking their wounds from their Turkish Cup final heartbreak, Trabzonspor host Ankaragucu in round 38 of the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday (May 26). Emre Belozoglu’s men journey to Papara Park knowing thata a draw will see them secure their top-flight status for another season.

Trabzonspor’s dreams of a 10th Turkish Cup came to a disappointing end on Thursday, as they fell to a 3-2 loss against Besiktas in the final. Abdullah Avci’s men were on a three-game winning streak, including consecutive league victories over Istanbulspor and Istanbul Basaksehir respectively.

With 64 points from 37 matches, Trabzonspor are third in the Super Lig table, six points above fourth-placed Istanbul Basaksehir.

Ankaragucu, meanwhile, failed to pull clear of the relegation zone last time, as they were held to a goalless draw by Pendikspor last time out. Belozoglu’s men have gone seven games without a win across competitions, losing three, since a 3-1 victory over Gaziantep in April.

With 40 points from 37 games, Ankaragucu are 16th in the league, two points above the relegation zone heading into the season finale.

Trabzonspor vs Ankaragucu Head-to-Head

With 22 wins from their last 34 meetings, Trabzonspor have been imperious in the fixture. Ankaragucu have picked up four wins in that period.

Trabzonspor Form Guide: L-W-W-W-L

Ankaragucu Form Guide: D-L-L-D-D

Trabzonspor vs Ankaragucu Team News

Trabzonspor

Trezeguet and Huseyin Turkmen have been ruled out through thigh and hamstring injuries respectively. Ugurcan Cakir and Batista Mendy are suspended.

Injured: Trezeguet, Huseyin Turkmen

Suspended: Ugurcan Cakir, Batista Mendy

Ankaragucu

The visitors will be without Olimpiu Morutan and Alper Uludag, who are recuperating from injuries, while Pedrinho is suspended.

Injured: Olimpiu Morutan, Alper Uludag

Suspended: Pedrinho

Trabzonspor vs Ankaragucu Predicted XIs

Trabzonspor (4-1-4-1): Muhammet Taha Tepe; Thomas Meunier, Rayyan Baniya, Stefano Denswil, Evren Eren Elmali; Umut Gunes; Edin Visca, Berat Ayberk Ozdemir, Enis Bardhi, Taxiarchis Fountas; Paul Onuachu

Ankaragucu (4-1-4-1): Bahadir Gungordu; Stelios Kitsiou, Uros Radakovic, Nihad Mujakic, Kazimcan Karatas; Tolga Cigerci; Christian Bassogog, Efkan Bekiroglu, Ali Kaan Guneren, Garry Mendes Rodrigues; Ali Sowe

Trabzonspor vs Ankaragucu Prediction

Following their cup final defeat, Trabzonspor will look to restore some pride and close out the season on a high. Ankaragucu need a draw on Sunday to guarantee their top-flight status for another season, and they should do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-1 Ankaragucu