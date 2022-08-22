Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022–23 

Trabzonspor will host Copenhagen at the Medical Park Stadyumu on Wednesday night in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs

The hosts commenced their campaign on a positive note but were beaten 2-1 in the first leg of this tie last week. They then lost 5-2 to Antalyaspor in the league at the weekend and will look to bounce back here.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor's only appearance in the group stage of the continental showpiece came in the 2011-12 campaign. They finished third in their group to drop to the UEFA Europa League, where they lost to PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 32.

Copenhagen secured a first leg advantage despite a rather shaky start to their season. Sweden international Viktor Claesson and former Genoa midfielder Lukas Lerager got on the scoresheet for the Lions before their opponents pulled one back.

The hosts have the most UEFA Champions League group stage appearances in Danish football. Copenhagen have featured in four European tournaments, and will look to add to that haul this season.

Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen Head-to-Head

The midweek clash will mark just the second meeting between the two teams, with the first leg meeting last week marking their maiden matchup.

Trabzonspor are unbeaten in their two home games against Danish opposition and will look to continue that run on Wednesday.

Trabzonspor Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W

Copenhagen Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen Team News

Trabzonspor

Anastasios Bakasetas came off injured in the' weekend outing and is a doubt for this one. Edin Visca and Marek Hamsik are injured and will not play.

Injured: Edin Visca, Marek Hamsik

Doubtful: Anastasios Bakasetas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Copenhagen

The visitors remain without goalkeeper Kamil Grabara due to injury. Mohammed Daramy, Nicolai Boilesen and Luther Singh are all doubts as they continue their recovery from injury.

Injured: Kamil Grabara

Doubtful: Mohammed Daramy, Nicolai Boilesen, Luther Singh

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen Predicted XIs

Trabzonspor (4-3-3): Ugurcan Cakir; Jens Stryer Larsen, Marc Bartra, Vitor Hugo, Eren Elmali; Abdulkadir Omur, Manolis Siopis, Enis Bardhi; Jean Evrard Kouassi, Andreas Cornelius, Mahmoud Trezeguet

Copenhagen (4-3-3): Mathew Ryan; Kevin Diks, Denis Vavro, Valdemar Lund Jensen, Victor Kristiansen; Lukas Lerager, Zeca, Rasmus Falk Jensen; Viktor Claesson, Pep Biel, Hakon Haraldsson

Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen Prediction

The Turkish club are on a run of back-to-back defeats and will be desperate to end that here. They are yet to taste defeat in a competitive game on home turf in over a year and will fancy their chances of overtuning their deficit in this tie.

Copenhagen, meanwhile, have won their last two games. They, however, failed to kill off the tie in the first leg and could be made to pay for that this week.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 2-0 Copenhagen

Edited by Bhargav