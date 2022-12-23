Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | December 24th 2022

Trabzonspor will entertain league leaders Fenerbahce at Medical Park Stadyumu in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday.

The two teams will be resuming their league campaign with this game, though both took part in the Turkish Cup fifth round earlier this week. The hosts recorded a 3-0 win over Samsunspor, while Michi Batshuayi's brace helped Fenerbahce defeat Istanbulspor 3-1.

Trabzonspor are undefeated in their last seven matches in the Super Lig, playing out a 1-1 draw against Ankaraguku last time around. Fenerbahce fell to a 2-1 defeat against Giresunspor in their previous outing, which was just their second defeat of the season for the league leaders.

The hosts played three friendlies in the international break, playing out draws in each of those games. Fenerbahce, on the other hand, won their four friendlies and also maintained that winning form in the Turkish Cup.

Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 110 times across all competitions. Fenerbahce have been the better team in these games and enjoy a 43-33 lead in wins, while as many as 34 games have ended in draws.

Fenerbahce have just two wins to their name in their last 13 meetings against the hosts. Trabzonspor have five wins in that period while six games have ended in draws.

Five of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals while they played out a 1-1 draw in March.

Trabzonspor are undefeated at home this season, keeping five clean sheets in their last six games.

Fenerbahce have won their last four away games, scoring 12 goals in that period.

Fenerbahce have the best attacking record in the competition, outscoring the hosts 36-19 in 13 league games thus far.

Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Trabzonspor are unbeaten at home this season and are expected to continue that form in this match. Fenerbahce have won their last four away games but are winless in their last two meetings against Karadeniz Fırtınası.

They have picked up just one win in their last five away games at Trabzonspor and might struggle here. As the hosts have just one win in their last five league games, we expect the two teams to play out a draw.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-1 Fenerbahce

Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Fenerbahce to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half

