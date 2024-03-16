Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce bring round 30 of the Turkish Super Lig to an end when they lock horns at Papara Park on Sunday.

Ismail Kartal’s men head into the weekend fresh off the back of reaching the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals and will look to return to the top of the league table.

Trabzonspor returned to winning ways in style as they steamrolled Fatih Karagumruk 5-1 when the sides met at Papara Park last Saturday.

This followed a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Alanyaspor on March 4 which saw their five-game winning streak come to an end.

With 49 points from 29 matches, Trabzonspor are currently third in the Super Lig table, three points above fourth-placed Besiktas just outside the Europa League qualification spot.

Despite losing 1-0 to Saint-Gilloise in the second leg of their Conference League last-16 clash on Thursday, Fenerbahce booked their spot in the quarter-finals on aggregate, having secured a 3-0 victory over the Belgian outfit in the reverse leg on March 7.

Kartal’s men now turn their attention to the Super Lig, where they are on an 18-game unbeaten run, claiming 14 wins and four draws since November’s 3-2 loss against Trabzonspor.

With 76 points from 29 matches, Fenerbahce are currently second in the league table, just two points adrift of first-placed Galatasaray.

Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 53 meetings between the sides, Fenerbahce boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Trabzonspor have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Fenerbahce have failed to win five of their last six visits to Papara Park, losing four and picking up one draw since January 2018.

Trabzonspor are on a run of four consecutive home wins across all competitions, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets since the start of February.

Fenerbahce are the only side yet to suffer defeat away from home in the league this season and they currently boast the division’s best away record, having picked up 40 points from 14 matches.

Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Fenerbahce’s last league defeat came at the hands of Trabzonspor back in November and they will head into the weekend looking to get one over the home side.

Kartal’s men have been near-impenetrable away from home in the league and we fancy them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-3 Fenerbahce

Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: First to score - Fenerbahce (Trabzonspor have conceded the opening goal in six of their last eight games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)