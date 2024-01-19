Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21st 2024

Trabzonspor will host Galatasaray at the Akyazi Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Turkish Super Lig campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and are now targeting a return to continental football. They held on for a 1-1 draw against Antalyaspor in their last league outing, taking the lead just two minutes after kickoff via a Taxiarchis Fountas strike before their opponents scored a deserved leveler midway through the second half.

Trabzonspor sit third in the league table with 37 points from 20 matches and will be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Galatasaray are currently also in good form as they look to successfully defend their Super Lig title. They picked up a 2-1 win over Kayserispor last time out in the league, following that up with a 4-1 comeback win over second-tier Umraniyespor in the fifth round of the Turkiye Kupasi on Thursday.

The visitors sit second in the table with 51 points. They are just one point behind rivals Fenerbahce at the top of the pile and could leapfrog them with a win on Sunday.

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 121 meetings between Trabzonspor and Galatasaray. The hosts have won 39 of those games while the visitors have won 53 times. There have been 29 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last seven.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games across all competitions.

Galatasaray have the best defensive record in the Turkish top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 11.

Karadeniz Fırtınası have scored at least one goal in each of their last seven games across all competitions.

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Trabzonspor have won three of their last four matches and are undefeated in their last seven matches. They have lost just one of their last nine home games and will be looking forward to Sunday's clash.

Galatasaray are on a run of back-to-back victories and are unbeaten in their last six matches. They have, however, struggled for results on the road in recent weeks and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Trabzonspor 1-1 Galatasaray

Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)